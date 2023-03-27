Saltthe Swiss telecommunications operator, closed the year 2022 with an unprecedented performance, with a strong increase in customers in both the private and corporate sectors and revenue growth above the market average.

The company has also achieved outstanding results in the quality of its products, services and network.

Increase in customers

Salt recorded the highest percentage of new postpaid customers in the mobile sector in the last 10 years, with a net increase of 107,000 customers, bringing the total at 1,483,000.

In addition, the company was number one in the Home segment, with strong growth in Internet and TV customers.

Revenue and profit growth

In 2022, Salt recorded a revenue increase of 2.8% to CHF 1073.3 million and an EBITDA increase of 2.2% to CHF 546.9 million, thus outperforming the market growth.

Excellent quality of products and services

Salt has maintained its excellent quality of products and services in 2022, with a number of awards and accolades in the industry. The company has been awarded as the best universal provider for private and SME customers, the best mobile provider for companies, and the best broadband provider according to SIQT.

Expansion of the network and services

Salt improved its network coverage to 99.9% and signed an agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink to use their satellites to improve connectivity and coverage. In addition, the company is expanding as a nationwide telecommunications provider through its fiber optic partnership with Swisscom.

Change of leadership

CEO Pascal Grieder left Salt after nearly five years, and was replaced by Max Nunziata in June 2022. Meanwhile, CFO Franck Bernard took over as interim CEO.

Fourth quarter 2022

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Salt had another record quarter, with customer and earnings growth above the market average. The company continued to grow in all three business segments, maintaining its position of number one in the Home sector for growth in broadband Internet customers. Salt also invested CHF 54.0 million, resulting in free cash flow of CHF 68.7 million.