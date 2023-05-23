Salt, if you keep it badly, becomes an inedible hard block: the solution is before your eyes

If the salt in your pantry has become a hard block, that means you haven’t stored it well. We reveal the secret to you.

Il sale it is a precious food for our body and we must not demonize it. It is true that too much is bad, and that limiting its consumption is preferable, but don’t delete it altogether.

In addition to balancing the acid and alkaline substances in our body, it regulates the amount of water present in the blood and tissues; it also affects muscle contraction. Have you ever had the very painful cramps? They are almost certainly due to lack of mineral salts.

On the other hand, too much salt increases the passage of water in the tissues and therefore the risk of edema and high blood pressure, as well as favoring diseases affecting the heart, kidneys and various other serious and dangerous pathologies.

Doctors recommend the use of very little salt, since foods already contain it, and to prefer it, unless otherwise indicated iodized. Did you know that there are different types in fact?

The different types

Basically there are two types of salt, that marino which is obtained from the evaporation of sea water, and the rock salt, obtained in deposits. But depending on the areas of origin and processing, the final product changes. In addition to the aforementioned iodized, to which this element is added which favors metabolism and correct thyroid function, you have certainly heard of that Himalayan rose. Rock salt, therefore fossil sea salt formed millions of years ago, is purifying and detoxifying. But there’s that too Red from Hawaii, marine and unrefined, excellent with roast meat and grilled fish. And that Persian blue? It’s not quite blue but just has some veins, it’s rocky and has a spicy aftertaste.

And it’s not over. There is the Gray salt from the Atlantic, light but tasty, that Nero, to which charcoal of volcanic origin is added. And then again the Beech wood smoked sea saltwhich gives its very particular aroma to food, and the Flower of Salt, rare and valuable, of French origin, as the name suggests. It forms on the surface of the water in small flakes and is collected by hand, and goes perfectly with desserts.

How to store salt

Did you imagine that all these types of salt existed? Each variant has its own characteristic flavor and is therefore more suitable for one preparation than another. But whichever type you choose, to prevent a blockage from forming, you need to do pay attention to its conservation.

It is a product that fear humidity because it absorbs it, so in the salt shaker you can add a few grain of rice, which also absorbs moisture but to a greater extent, and will help your salt stay dry.

