Salva and Bárbara Dundes bet on the customization of furniture at CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

Customizing furniture is a growing trend in the interior design world. It plays a key role in creating unique and exclusive spaces, reflecting the style and personality of the residents. While standard decor can be both attractive and functional, the ability to customize furniture to individual preferences takes the design experience to the next level.

And it was with that in mind that Salva and the architect Bárbara Dundes developed a special finish for the Agreste sofa, part of Salva’s portfolio present in the Casa Arrumada project, one of the 74 spaces in the 36th edition of CASACOR São Paulowhich takes place until the 6th of August, at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista.

2023 CASACOR São Paulo – Agreste Sofa – Salva Mobiliários @ disclosure

Inspired by the homonymous text by Carlos Drummond de Andrade, the main concept of the space is well-being and proposes important reflections on the way we see and use our homes, always thinking about filling them with stories, making them truly household.

To create the ideal composition, in line with the environment’s proposal, Bárbara customized the piece of furniture using two colors in the finish – in leather – of the sofa, considered one of Salva’s bestsellers and which is inspired by the area between the Zona da Mata and the Brazilian Sertão.

On the arms, the architect applied the coating in the Efetti Gris tone and on the backrest, the color Garbo Silvestre. Currently, Salva has more than 50 leather upholstery options with a wide range of colors, textures and resistance (low, medium or high traffic), which allow the customization of any piece in its portfolio.

According to Bárbara, “the customization of projects must always be thought of based on the clients’ lives, on what is essential and ideal in each one’s life, using the best forms of application, in addition to the aesthetics and functionality of each environment” , explains. “Even in an exhibition, there is a story being told. It is a unique place, which was thought to create a connection with its essence in the smallest details. When we customize the furniture, for example, we are running away from fads and developing an affective memory with all this creation”, he concludes.

