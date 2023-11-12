Salvadoran Gang Member Sergio Umaña Salamanca, Alias Pitbul or Pinolillo, Deported to El Salvador after Drug Trafficking Trial in Nicaragua

…were members of a rival gang, but later investigations revealed that the murder was ordered by another member of Los Perrones, Alexander Mendoza, known as “Porkys.” Mendoza wanted Salamanca’s territory and customers.

After his cousin’s death, Umaña Salamanca, now known as Pitbul, took over the lucrative drug trafficking operations in the area, expanding them to include Nicaragua. It was the violence and relentless pursuit of these activities that eventually led to his capture and subsequent deportation from Nicaragua to El Salvador.

Upon his return to El Salvador, Pitbul faced multiple arrest warrants for illicit group activity and aggravated homicide. The Honduran police report also mentioned that Pitbul was a key player in the MS13 gang, one of the largest and most dangerous criminal organizations in Central America. The reports underscored the challenges faced by law enforcement as they grapple with the spread of gang violence and organized crime in the region.

Umaña Salamanca’s criminal history, detailed in court documents from his trial in Nicaragua, revealed the depth and reach of his drug trafficking network, as well as the violent tactics employed to maintain control over his criminal enterprise. His story sheds light on the complex and interconnected web of criminal organizations that operate in Central America and pose significant challenges to law enforcement and governance.

As Pitbul’s deportation back to El Salvador brings him back into the fold of the country’s criminal justice system, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against organized crime and the efforts to address the root causes of violence and criminal activity in the region.