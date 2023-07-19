Home » Salvatore Bivona at the helm of the Palermo Monte Pellegrino Lions Club
World

Salvatore Bivona at the helm of the Palermo Monte Pellegrino Lions Club

by admin
Salvatore Bivona at the helm of the Palermo Monte Pellegrino Lions Club

by palermolive.it – ​​47 seconds ago

Salvatore Bivona is the new president of the Palermo Monte Pellegrino Lions Club. He succeeds Rosa Agnello, who held the position in the 2022/2023 fiscal year. Born in Palermo, an accountant by profession, engaged in the employers’ union – he is the president of CIDEC, the Italian Confederation of Merchants, in Palermo and Sicily – he boasts a long experience in the world

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Salvatore Bivona at the helm of the Palermo Monte Pellegrino Lions Club appeared 47 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Fire broke out near a subway station in London, UK, injured 2 people | fire news

You may also like

TIM, the result of the offers to buy...

Police Officials Give Nicolás Maduro Model of Infamous...

EU: «We work for Ukrainian wheat on world...

HOT still up to 47°C! But Look where...

Patrick Zaki free, pardon granted after conviction in...

Deadline extended to October 18th

700th Anniversary of the Canonization of St. Thomas...

Zaki receives pardon from al-Sisi

Luna add Zaragoza to the cities of their...

Cuban Authorities Discover Abandoned Speedboat in Juan Clarito...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy