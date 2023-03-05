Home World Salvatore Caccamo wins the Pozzallo Grand Prix
World

Salvatore Caccamo wins the Pozzallo Grand Prix

by admin
Salvatore Caccamo wins the Pozzallo Grand Prix

by blogsicilia.it – ​​16 minutes ago

Prophet at home. The Modica rider Salvatore Caccamo wins the Grand Prix of the A2* federal vision national competition which ended on Sunday 5 March in the Terre Rosse facilities in Pozzallo, in the Ragusa area. Salvatore Caccamo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Salvatore Caccamo wins the Pozzallo Grand Prix appeared 16 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Shooting in Mexico: at least 15 dead on the US border

You may also like

The city of Marinika in Ukraine leveled to...

The Ukrainian city of Marinika one year after...

How dangerous is TikTok? – The post

Željko Obradović on Virtus Partizan | Sport

F1: Verstappen already master in Bahrain, Leclerc retires...

Five people have been killed in a shootout...

Three years since the first case of corona...

green light to offer for the TIM network...

Nice debut for Gabriele Minì in Fia Formula...

Inter-Lecce, CM’s report cards: Technical stretcher and ‘cazzimma’,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy