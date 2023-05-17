Salvini, it’s chaos on the tweet (later removed) that combines the emergency in Romagna and Milan

Harsh criticism of the League leader after a tweet (later removed) late yesterday evening after the defeat of “his” Milan
It was one of the things most discussed in the Inter-Milan post-match last night the tweet, then promptly removed, by Matteo Salvini. The leader of the League compared the tragedy that is affecting Emilia-Romagna with the performance of Milan, defined by Salvini himself as “heartless, grit and ideas”.
A tweet that as soon as it came out immediately sparked the controversy of many on social media, given the imprudent combination. A comparison that was not appreciated by manywho underlined that a government minister cannot afford the luxury of speaking so lightly about this tragedy.
The situation in Emilia-Romagna is rather critical, with at least two confirmed victims and over 500 people currently displaced. An emergency exploded even more in the morning and that also led the FIA to cancel the Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend at Imola. Even the Automobile Federation has understood that there are far more important things than sport right now.
17 maggio – 15:13
© breaking latest news