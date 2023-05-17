Salvini, it’s chaos on the tweet (later removed) that combines the emergency in Romagna and Milan

Harsh criticism of the League leader after a tweet (later removed) late yesterday evening after the defeat of “his” Milan

It was one of the things most discussed in the Inter-Milan post-match last night the tweet, then promptly removed, by Matteo Salvini. The leader of the League compared the tragedy that is affecting Emilia-Romagna with the performance of Milan, defined by Salvini himself as “heartless, grit and ideas”.

A tweet that as soon as it came out immediately sparked the controversy of many on social media, given the imprudent combination. A comparison that was not appreciated by manywho underlined that a government minister cannot afford the luxury of speaking so lightly about this tragedy.

The situation in Emilia-Romagna is rather critical, with at least two confirmed victims and over 500 people currently displaced. An emergency exploded even more in the morning and that also led the FIA ​​to cancel the Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend at Imola. Even the Automobile Federation has understood that there are far more important things than sport right now.

17 maggio – 15:13

