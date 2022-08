RIMINI – Arroventano the first day of the election campaign, reveal the cracks in the center-right, offer other elements on the pro-Lutinism of the League. It is the economic sanctions against Russia that took center stage yesterday, already on the sidelines of the meeting at the Rimini Meeting, among the big players on the sides.

“I don’t wish our sanctions were fueling the war,” he goes so far as to say Matteo Salvinia moment before going on the stage of the CL.