Shortly before ending up in handcuffs in the Bahamas where he had taken refuge, Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the cryptocurrency transaction platform Ftx, confirmed that this Tuesday morning he would testify before a House Committee on the financial collapse of his company. Not in person, but remotely, his lawyer had specified. There will be no need, because as soon as the documents for the 30-year-old’s extradition arrive, he will board a plane bound for a federal prison. The arrest came after the New York district attorney reached an agreement with the government of the Bahamas.

The arrest marks a turning point in the story of the boy who fell from grace after building an empire on bitcoins and digital assets. The exchange platform had been launched in 2019, it was based in the Bahamas. On Nov. 11, SBF, known by its initials, filed for bankruptcy after trying to raise the money to avoid the meltdown triggered by traders rushing to withdraw $6 billion in just 72 hours. However, it was revealed at the time that Sam had been secretly using his clients’ funds to boost his business.

Il timing of the shutdown is curious since it occurred just hours before his testimony in the House in which, according to a copy of the draft of his statements obtained by Reuters, SBM allegedly pointed the finger at his former lawyers “Sullivan and Cromwell”, the new CEO of FTX John Ray and a rival company, Binance. According to the young man, the lawyers had lobbied for Ray to be named CEO soon after the client funds evaporated.

Bankman-Fried will not be able to testify today, Congresswoman Maxime Waters said in a statement saying she was “surprised” at her arrest. He will depose Ray instead.

The arrest took place on Monday at 6 (the night in Italy) in his apartment in a luxury complex called Albany. This morning SBF will be in court. Then the extradition, perhaps already today.

New York prosecutors had sealed the documents containing the allegations, they will be revealed today, but according to the New York Times the young inventor of FTX will be accused of fraud and money laundering. Even the SEC has a file against him, he will be prosecuted for violating security laws. In a recent interview on the Nny, Sbf had defended himself by claiming that he had not behaved criminally: “I have never committed fraud,” he said. Since his company’s collapse, Bankman-Fried had given numerous interviews to apologize for mistakes and to explain what had happened to the company. In a document he had explained what had happened to the FFT and had criticized the law firm and Ray who had blamed the bankruptcy

The investigators also want to shed light on the role and connections that Sam’s parents, two Stanford professors who have always been very close to their son’s exploits, would have had with the FFT. Among other things, the father had praised saying that with bitcoins he would have saved the world because he “wanted to help poor countries”.