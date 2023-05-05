Sam Smith cancels Tel Aviv concert amid BDS backlash – breaking news

The English singer Sam Smith has canceled their upcoming concert in Tel Aviv for alleged “unforeseen technical and logistical problems.”

Smith was scheduled to perform at the “Summer in the City” on May 31 in Yarkon Park, but supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement had publicly urged them to drop out of the event. The band Papa Roach had originally been listed as one of Smith’s opening acts, but canceled their appearance in March.

“We’re writing to you now as concerned fans who have been rooting for you and all of the beautiful queer and trans joy, abundance, and freedom dreaming you’ve offered through your music and visionary videos,” read a petition circulated by Is the Justice Project. “But we were disappointed to learn that you are headlining the Summer in the City festival in Tel Aviv, Israel, and we are urging you to reconsider this decision. By playing in Israel, you risk condoning the violence and oppression the Israeli government commits against Palestinians – including queer Palestinians – every day.”

Over 11,000 people signed the petition.

We won! Congrats to @AdalahJustice and everyone who did this. Sam Smith has cancelled their Tel Aviv show, denying Israeli apartheid a major pinkwashing victory and proving the power, once again, of Palestinians and human rights defenders. #SamDontGo https://t.co/ZOQhVPcoth — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) May 5, 2023

Queer and trans groups used the hashtag #SamDontGo to raise awareness of the campaign on social media and showed up at Smith concerts waving Palestinian flags.

“Despite Israeli claims that logistical issues were to blame for the cancellation, AJP recognizes that Sam’s decision came as a result of pressure from activists, organizers, and the over 11,000 individuals who signed our petition calling on Smith to cancel the show,” read a statement from the Adalah Justice Project. “This shows that when we come together and take action, change is possible.”

“Sam Smith canceling their Tel Aviv show is a step in the right direction but there is still time for Sam Smith to publicly take a stance for Palestinian human rights,” said the group’s Executive Director Sandra Tamari. “Every voice matters in the fight for justice.”

Palestinians warmly welcome the news that @samsmith will not be performing in apartheid Israel, and avoiding artwashing or pinkwashing Israel’s oppression against Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/TcBEpzlCpc — PACBI (@PACBI) May 5, 2023

“Palestinians warmly welcome the news that Grammy award winning artist Sam Smith will not be performing in apartheid Israel, and avoiding artwashing or pinkwashing Israel’s oppression against Palestinians,” said the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI). “..We call on all remaining performers to withdraw from the Summer in the City festival in apartheid Israel, and to join thousands of artists worldwide in endorsing our nonviolent struggle for human rights.”

A number of artists have canceled concerts in Israel in recent years including including Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and Lauryn Hill. Last year the indie-rock band Big Thief canceled two scheduled shows in the country in response to pressure from activists. “Since announcing these shows in Israel we have been in constant dialogue with friends, family, BDS supporters, allies, Palestinians, and Israeli citizens who are committed to the fight for justice for Palestinians,” read an Instagram post from the group. “It has been the only thing on our minds and in our hearts.”