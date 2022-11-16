Shabbar Abbas, arrested yesterday in Pakistan, is being transferred to Islamabad where he will be notified of the Interpol red notice following the international arrest warrant for the murder of his daughter Saman, who disappeared from Novellara (Reggio Emilia) on 30 April 2021, after she rejected an arranged marriage.

According to what has been learned, a hearing for the notification is scheduled for tomorrow. The arrest warrant incorporates the investigations by the Carabinieri and the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office into the crime committed, according to the indictment, by five relatives of the girl, including her two parents.

Shabbar Abbas was reached late yesterday afternoon in the Punjab area, for the execution of the request for provisional arrest which will allow his extradition. He was alone and did not resist. The Federal Police made use of the Punjab Police for the operation.

Shabbar was indicted following investigations by the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office and the carabinieri in competition with his wife, still on the run, and three other relatives, currently in prison in Italy.