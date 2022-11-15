Home World Saman Abbas, the father arrested in Pakistan for fraud: ready to accuse him also for the death of his daughter
World

Saman Abbas, the father arrested in Pakistan for fraud: ready to accuse him also for the death of his daughter

by admin
Saman Abbas, the father arrested in Pakistan for fraud: ready to accuse him also for the death of his daughter

Shabbar Abbas was arrested by the Pakistani district police for defrauding a compatriot of $20,000, equal to 5 million Pakistani rupees. According to what “Quarto Grado” learns from police sources in Punjab – the region where the man fled and lives with his wife Nazia -, the Italian police would have forwarded the request to investigate the case of the death in Italy of his daughter Saman Abbas , the young woman who disappeared and was killed in the province of Reggio Emilia in May 2021. For the moment, as far as we know, no formal request has been made by Italy. Therefore, Abbas is only prosecuted for fraud, even if the man will also be questioned on the death of his daughter.

(ansa)

Three days ago Pakistan had issued an arrest warrant against the parents of the young woman. This was announced by Maria José Falcicchia, director of the second division of Interpol, guest of the program on Rete4. «After a very long evaluation for a complicated and unprecedented case for them too», explained the manager, the local authorities «have decided to adopt the ‘red notice’, i.e. the request for international arrest already in the Interpol circuit, delegating the police authorities of Punjab, the region from which Saman’s family comes”.

The negotiations for the extradition, already requested by our country, could therefore open. «Pakistan cites an old treaty from 1972, but for us, extradition is not excluded. There is no current treaty signed by both countries and there is a courtesy extradition, an international custom that many countries often adopt – explained Falcicchia -. We are very confident in the sensitivity we have encountered from the Pakistani authorities, they have been two long years but not without commitment and continuous activities carried out by Interpol and by our security expert at the embassy in Pakistan”.

While Saman’s parents fled to Pakistan, his uncle Danish Hasnain – believed to be the material executor of the crime – and his cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq were arrested and are in prison in Reggio Emilia. The trial will begin on 10 February which sees all five suspects (including their parents) indicted, accused in competition of kidnapping, murder and suppression of a corpse.

Arranged marriage, Indian woman obtains annulment by Modena court. The judge: “The union is not valid if extorted under threat”

See also  Amazonia, in one year trees felled for an area as large as Campania

You may also like

Three Israelis killed by a Palestinian terrorist. Hamas...

Trump is running again: the announcement in the...

California governor’s wife accuses Weinstein: ‘He raped me...

The first time of missiles in NATO territory:...

Ukraine, Washington resigns: “Moscow does not want to...

Murdoch-Trump war, the tycoon says his TV will...

Ukraine, Putin’s message to the world of one...

Former Taiwanese president: “We must return to dialogue...

Iran, protests and strikes on the anniversary of...

Great Britain, a child who died of exposure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy