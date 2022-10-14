Listen to the audio version of the article

The shuttle Crew Dragon Freedom has begun the journey that will bring back to Earth the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, of the European Space Agency (ESA), and her three crewmates Crew 4, the Americans Nasa Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins. The SpaceX shuttle has disengaged from Node 2 (Zenith) of the International Space Station and the journey to Earth will last approximately seven hours, with landing at 10.50 pm in the Atlantic Ocean, off Jacksonville (Florida). Shortly after 16.00 Italian time the shuttle hatch was closed.

After wearing the black and white suits typical of the crews of the Crew Dragon shuttles, the astronauts of the Crew 4 crew greeted with kisses and hugs the seven colleagues who will remain on the Space Station. So Samantha Cristoforetti and Jessica Watkins closed the hatch of the Crew Dragon Freedom shuttle, hooked to Node 2 (Zenith) of the ISS; then they took their places at the two ends of the row of the four seats of the SpaceX shuttle, in the center of which sit the commander of the Crew 4 Kjell Lindgren and the pilot Bob Hines. Immediately afterwards, the depressurization operations began, necessary to ensure that the shuttle releases slowly and safely from the orbital station.