Samantha Hudson Reveals “EVOO BLACK LABEL” Dates

The latest edition of Sónar Festival had the privilege of serving an aperitif of the new proposal presented by Samantha Hudsona media figure already consolidated as an iconic singer who has been crowned as one of the young promises from more casual and crazy Spanish electronic music. “AOVE BLACK LABEL” arrives to give his most spectacular show to date in the form of rave that places the star of the Generation Z as the protagonist of a holy companion electronics full of electrifying sounds who meet thong percussions ready to leave the audience breathless.

Hardbass, bumping y hard techno will flood the stage with remixes of his previous repertoire as a promotion of his latest “AOVE” EP. What could be defined as “a contemporary lysergic and Martian dance“with visuals subjected to the AI technology thanks to the artist 3D Paraffin will dance to the beat of a music track of 45 minutes which has been produced by la diegaresulting in a digital dadaism that only Samantha Hudson’s charisma can defend.

The dates announced for “AOVE BLACK LABEL” will take place in Barcelona (11/18, Razzmatazz) and Madrid (11/25, La Riviera) in November and Valencia (02/09, Palau Alameda) in February. Likewise, the Leonese-Mallorcan woman will previously pass through Pontevedra (01/07, Long Live Nigran Festival!) and Castro-Urdiales (7/15, Sonic Festival) in July.

