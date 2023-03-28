The multifaceted Samantha Hudson will be the master of ceremonies for the XV anniversary of the Min Awards to be held on next may 17. The Independent Music Festival thus joins the Mallorca Live Festival to live a week full of music on the Balearic island.

To celebrate the XV anniversary of the MIN Awards in style, the Independent Phonographic Union has chosen the unmistakable Samantha Hudson to present this very special edition. The Mallorcan singer explains: “As a person who is dedicated, among many other things, to communication, it is to be expected, it is always an honor to present an awards gala. But the compliment is multiplied if the gala is that of the Independent Music Awards, which also take place this year in Mallorca, the island where I grew up and the place where that supernatural monster known as Samantha Hudson was born. Music is an indispensable part of my life as well as my main vocation, so I couldn’t be more grateful to be part of such a necessary event like this, which recognizes the effort, talent and dedication that all national artists put in.”

With more than 110,000 votes from the public, we already have the 15 most voted artists in the different categories. bands and artists like Tanxugueiras, Alice Wonder, Fernando Costa, Luna Ki, Karmento, Las Migas o Valentin Caamaño, among others, have been chosen by the popular audience. Now comes the turn of an expert jury that will choose the five finalists in each category. These names will be announced in the now mythical, Nominees Reading, on April 19.