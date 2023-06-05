Samantha returns to the series Sex and the City | Entertainment

The actress will appear in only one episode

Izvor: Shutterstock

Fans of the series “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” are delighted with the return of Samantha Jones (Samantha Jones), played by Kim Cattrall (Catrall). However, Catral will only appear in one episode.

Page Six learns that it was not easy to persuade Kim to appear in the popular series, considering that she has not been on good terms with Sarah Jessica Parker (Jessica), Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon (Cynthia Nixon).

According to American media, Kim had two demands. Not to meet former colleagues on the set at any costreports Avaz.

Another reason also has to do with Sara. Kim also insisted that she does not see Michael Patrick King (Michael Patrick), a producer who is on good terms with Parker, the source revealed.

We remind you that the disagreements between the colleagues appeared when Kim said that she felt that she and the other actresses were not paid enough, except Sara, who had a higher salary than all the main actresses.

(World)