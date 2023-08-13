Home » Samardzic confides in FCINTER1908: he wants Inter and doesn’t want to go back to Udine
Samardzic confides in FCINTER1908: he wants Inter and doesn’t want to go back to Udine

The Nerazzurri have not yet satisfied the requests of the player’s entourage and have no intention of doing so. But he seems convinced of his choice

Samardzic strongly want to sign with l’Inter. If it hasn’t happened so far, it’s because further requests have been made by the player’s entourage to the Nerazzurri club. Requests arrived after a basic agreement already found, so much so that the footballer had arrived, authorized, in Milan, to make visits. As we have told you, the player remained in the city together with his partner and this is a bit of a demonstration of his willingness to sign for the Nerazzurri club.

His entourage had asked the managers of the Inter club to let him return to Udine also because he had only arrived in Milan with the bare essentials. But for now the boy has no intention of going back and has stayed in the hotel that is hosting him these days. Because he wants to play for the Nerazzurri.

The midfielder let us know that he wants to do everything possible to sign with Inter and he is also very sorry for the situation that has arisen. No official interview, but the signals launched by those who will try to recover the situation and put his will on the table as an essential point to land in a club where you can try to do important things.

(Source: FCINTER1908.IT, by correspondent Daniele Vitiello)

