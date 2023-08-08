Samardzic-Inter, for the green light and the visits there is no agreement between Udinese and Fabbian

For the medical tests and the official transfer of Lazar Samardzic to Inter, there is no definitive agreement between Udinese and Giovanni Fabbian, the Nerazzurri midfielder who will be the partial counterpart for the German naturalized Serbian landing at Pinetina. In fact, Samardzic has found an agreement on his contract with the Nerazzurri club (five years, salary of 1.5 million net, upwards, plus bonuses), while there is no white smoke between the Inter youth product and the Friulian club. There doesn’t seem to be any risk that the deal will fail: this is the reassurance that comes from both clubs. Lazar’s medical tests have not been scheduled for tomorrow at Humanitas and Coni, but he has been ready to leave for Milan for days. When Udinese gives him the green light, he will reach his new home and begin his Nerazzurri adventure. Inter paid him 4.5 million for the loan, 16 for the obligation to buy plus 2 for bonuses, but Fabbian’s card was included in the deal (valued at 4 million) which will almost entirely cover the amount of the loan . Fabbian can be redeemed by Inter in 2025 for a fixed amount, 12 million.

