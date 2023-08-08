Home » Samardzic-Inter, for the green light and the visits there is no agreement between Udinese and Fabbian
World

Samardzic-Inter, for the green light and the visits there is no agreement between Udinese and Fabbian

by admin
Samardzic-Inter, for the green light and the visits there is no agreement between Udinese and Fabbian

For the medical tests and the official transfer of Lazar Samardzic to Inter, there is no definitive agreement between Udinese and Giovanni Fabbian, the Nerazzurri midfielder who will be the partial counterpart for the German naturalized Serbian landing at Pinetina. In fact, Samardzic has found an agreement on his contract with the Nerazzurri club (five years, salary of 1.5 million net, upwards, plus bonuses), while there is no white smoke between the Inter youth product and the Friulian club. There doesn’t seem to be any risk that the deal will fail: this is the reassurance that comes from both clubs. Lazar’s medical tests have not been scheduled for tomorrow at Humanitas and Coni, but he has been ready to leave for Milan for days. When Udinese gives him the green light, he will reach his new home and begin his Nerazzurri adventure. Inter paid him 4.5 million for the loan, 16 for the obligation to buy plus 2 for bonuses, but Fabbian’s card was included in the deal (valued at 4 million) which will almost entirely cover the amount of the loan . Fabbian can be redeemed by Inter in 2025 for a fixed amount, 12 million.

See also  Valheim comes to Xbox and Game Pass in March

You may also like

Sandra Bulok’s partner passed away Fun

Brain-eating amoeba kills 17-year-old in Georgia after swimming...

in the field together with Türkiye for the...

Niger, West divided. A US delegation in Niamey

The Banking Regulation in Cuba: Putting Out a...

Anniversary of the atomic bomb attack on Japan...

Horse racing without horses – the strangest sport...

Corecom Sicilia, reimbursement of 5,000 euros to a...

Isola delle Femmine, elderly man overwhelmed by a...

Serbian basketball players trained in Athens | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy