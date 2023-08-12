Samardzic, Inter’s no to new summit with his father. The Nerazzurri are immovable, the ultimatum is on Monday

Saturday evening particularly full of updates on the Inter transfer market, and a novelty on the Lazar Samardzic issue could not be missing. reports that Inter responded spadely to the possibility of having another meeting with the father and the new representatives of the German naturalized Serbian midfielder from Udinese. Nothing has changed for the viale della Liberazione club with respect to the agreement reached with Rafaela Pimenta, who is currently no longer part of the deal because the Udinese talent proxy is no longer in her hands by choice of the player and her family. But Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio don’t let go of an inch: the engagement of Samardzic and above all the proxies of the deal remain the same and there is no need to talk further.

By Monday, Inter expect to see the former RB Leipzig player sign the contract: everyone is convinced that the agreement will come, but if the player’s side is optimistic about the white smoke thanks to an improved offer from the club of the Zhang family, Inter believes that the midfielder must have a repentance in order not to question what could be the “key” transfer of his career. Tomorrow, even though it’s Sunday and Inter will move to Ferrara for the friendly match against Egnatia, contacts won’t be lacking.

