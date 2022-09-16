SAMARKAND – There is a rather embarrassing photo, disclosed by the official channels of the summit of the Sco in Samarkand, which resumes last night’s aperitif with a serene brigade of scravattato autocrats – all strictly male – sitting on the sofas of the new tourist center that hosts the Summit of the other world, that of the great excluded from the G7. The smiling head of the table is the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoganand next to him together with the owner of the house (the Uzbek president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev) are the Azerbaijani president Aliyev con Putinthe Belarusian president Lukashenko and the Iranian Raisi between fruit plates and a few glasses.