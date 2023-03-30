Home World Same-parent couples: EU Parliament condemns Italian government on child registration
World

Same-parent couples: EU Parliament condemns Italian government on child registration

by admin
Same-parent couples: EU Parliament condemns Italian government on child registration

The European Parliament has approved by show of hands, in plenary in Brussels, an amendment, presented by Renew Europe, to the proposed resolution on the rule of law in the EU which «condemns the instructions given by the Italian government to the Municipality of Milan not to register plus the children of same-parent couples.
The European Parliament, the amendment continues, «believes that this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children; considers that such action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of children, as enshrined in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; is concerned that this decision is part of a wider attack on the LGBTQI+ community in Italy; invites the Italian Government to immediately revoke its decision”.

Find out more

See also  Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has nothing to do with democracy, but a political show that challenges the one-China principle - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Von der Leyen: “It is not in the...

Petrol and diesel, prices change: here’s what’s happening

South Korea to take over hosting 3rd democracy...

Electricity and gas bills, reductions from 1 April?...

We premiere the video clip of “Reverie” by...

Former football player Don Hutchinson revealed what it...

U.S. Pushes for Business Investment in Africa to...

many elevated per 95 thousand euros

We asked ChatGtp what he thinks of Elon...

News Udinese – Ebosele or Zeegelaar? / The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy