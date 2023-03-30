Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Parliament has approved by show of hands, in plenary in Brussels, an amendment, presented by Renew Europe, to the proposed resolution on the rule of law in the EU which «condemns the instructions given by the Italian government to the Municipality of Milan not to register plus the children of same-parent couples.

The European Parliament, the amendment continues, «believes that this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children; considers that such action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of children, as enshrined in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; is concerned that this decision is part of a wider attack on the LGBTQI+ community in Italy; invites the Italian Government to immediately revoke its decision”.