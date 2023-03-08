Home World Samirà, my fight for Iranian women – Finis Terrae #5
Samirà, my fight for Iranian women – Finis Terrae #5

She has received death threats for having raised her voice against the regime which, in Iran, constantly violates the rights of so many girls like her. But Samirà Ardalani, activist and spokesperson for the Young Iranians in Italy, does not give up on re-launching the reasons for the riots that aim to topple the government of the ayatollahs. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we interviewed Samirà for the new episode of our show “Finis Terrae, stories beyond the borders”

Watch here all the episodes of «Finis Terrae. Stories Beyond Borders »

Read the article here on the Iranian diaspora and the women’s revolution in Tehran published in the March 2023 issue of World and Mission

