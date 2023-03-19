She claims that she was in intimate relationships with eight soccer players from the two biggest Spanish clubs.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/samira.jalil

Samira Salome (32) Žalil claims that she slept with Karim Benzema and seven other footballers from Real Madrid and Barcelona. After all those recognitions and stories about her lifestyle, she became a reality star. She has participated in many shows, has over 450,000 followers on Instagram.

She gained the greatest popularity a few years ago when she revealed the names of two players with whom she had intimate relations. “I slept with eight Real and Barca players. Karim Benzema and Mark Bartra are some of them“, she wrote on Twitter a few years ago and on that occasion also published a photo with Benzema from a club. Since then she has been part of many reality shows, she was recently kicked out of the “House of Celebrities” in Mexico.

During that period, she also talked about how the famous motorcyclist Mark Marquez wanted a date with her and that she then refused him. As for Benzema, his relationships are also known. She is currently in a relationship with Jordan Ozuna and is expecting a child with her. He already has two children, with Cora Gatija and Chloe de Lune, he recently brought his girlfriend and wife to the “Golden Ball” award. This is what Samira looks like: