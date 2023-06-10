Sammartino installs the new working group

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

30 years after the last programmatic document, approved in 1993, the Sicilian Region will have a new wine-growing plan, essential for drawing up the guidelines for the development of one of the symbolic sectors of the island’s excellent productions. The regional councilor for agriculture, Luca…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Agriculture, after 30 years Sicily will have a new regional wine plan: Sammartino establishes the new working group appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».