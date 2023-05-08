SAMOTER / 31st edition of the fair concluded: more than 40,000 registered visitors – News

Yesterday, Sunday 07 May 2023, the 31st edition of SaMoTer, the Veronafiere exhibition dedicated to construction machinery, ended. The five days of the event recorded more than 40,000 specialized visitors from 91 countries, with Germany, Spain and France in the first three places in terms of number of arrivals and presences also from Asia, Africa, North and South America.

Business, innovation, internationality and training are the figures of this Samoter which brought together 536 exhibiting companies at the Verona fair, of which 115 came from abroad, from 23 countries, with the return of major players in the sector such as CGT Caterpillar and Hitachi.

The 31st edition of Samoter was held with a strong focus on the adoption of new technologies in the construction world, to make it increasingly competitive and sustainable. Visitors were thus able to see the machines of the future at work in the new dynamic exhibition area making its debut this year: the digital construction site, part of the Samoter LAB project. The importance of the Veronese “kermesse” was also confirmed by two representatives of our institutions: Matteo Salvini – Minister of Infrastructures and Transport, and Antonio Tajani – Minister of Foreign Affairs. Tajani, on the occasion of the opening day, underlined how Samoter is fully part of the integrated promotion strategies abroad for Italian companies.

In addition to business, protagonists of over 500 b2b meetings set up by companies with more than 106 foreign top buyers from 36 countries selected by Veronafiere and ICE-Agenzia, Samoter confirmed itself as a content fair, with more than 80 training initiatives and educational activities carried out with high-profile technical-scientific partners.