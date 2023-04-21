SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Innovation and the construction site of the future: the themes of the 31st edition – News

Samoter returns with a 31st edition in the name of innovation. From 3 to 7 May 2023, the triennial international exhibition dedicated to construction machinery is staged at Veronafiere (Verona): five days of the event in which 536 companies in the sector are the protagonists, of which 115 come from abroad, from 23 countries. There are 6 pavilions to visit for a total of over 50,000 square meters, plus 3 outdoor areas for exhibitions and demo areas for dynamic tests.

Together with Samoter, Asphaltica takes place at the same time, an exhibition dedicated to technologies and solutions for road paving, safety and road infrastructure, promoted together with SITEB-Strade Italiane and Bitumi. The two exhibitions were presented yesterday morning in Rome, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (in the photo, the presentation press conference). Speakers were: Adolfo Urso – Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy (in the photo in the centre), Federico Bricolo – President of Veronafiere, Michele Turrini – President of SITEB, Nicola d’Arpino – Vice President of Unacea, and Sara Quotti Tubi – Event Manager of the Agritech area of ​​Veronafiere.

Samoter is the only event in Italy to give a voice to the construction machinery supply chain as a whole and in Europe it constitutes the main point of reference in 2023, with important attendances and returns among the major international manufacturers in the building construction world linked to movement earth, concrete, road, drilling, crushing, lifting, vehicles, components and services.

Unacea-Italian Union of construction machinery, partner of Samoter, estimates the 2022 turnover of the national production of construction machinery at around 3.9 billion euros, with a 15% growth over the previous year. Exports, equal to 3.1 billion, show an increase of 9.7% compared to 2021. A plus sign in 2022 also for the market made up of machines sold in Italy, both domestic and foreign, which total 29,613 units ( +16%).

Samoter confirms itself as an international level b2b platform: this year 106 top foreign buyers are selected, invited and hosted thanks to investments by Veronafiere in collaboration with ICE-Agenzia. For the 2023 edition, the Veronafiere exhibition is shining the spotlight on the key role that the construction machinery industry is destined to play in the field of environmental sustainability and in the development of new economic models: a necessary turning point that goes hand in hand with the 4.0 revolution.