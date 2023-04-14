Home World SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Thursday 20 April presentation press conference – Companies
SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Thursday 20 April presentation press conference – Companies

SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Thursday 20 April presentation press conference – Companies

On 20 April, in seven days, the press conference to present this year’s edition, the year 2023, of SaMoTer will take place in Rome. The latter is the traditional fair entirely dedicated to construction machinery and set up for carrying out work on site and in the building sector. A fair that reaches its 31st edition.

Various personalities from the institutions and from this specific supply chain will be present for the occasion. Speakers will be, respectively: Adolfo Urso – Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy; Federico Bricolo – president of Veronafiere; Maurizio Danese- managing director of Veronafiere; Sara Quotti Tubi – Veronafiere Agritech Area Manager; Nicola D’Arpino – Vice President of Unacea – Italian Union of Construction Machinery; Michele Turrini – president of SITEB – Italian Roads and Bitumi.


