Sampdoria crisis, Stankovic remains on the bench until the end of the season

“If I’m the problem, amen, I accept it with great dignity and pride.” The words spoken by dejan stankovic after the heavy knockout in Florence who approached the Sampdoria at the Serie B had made us think about the possible resignation of the Serbian coach, but today the former midfielder had a discussion with the club and the parties mutually decided to continue together and try until the end to achieve a salvation that seems impossible but is not more math.

The confrontation between the Sampdoria management and Stankovic took place in Bogliasco, they were also present

Marco Lanna and Mattia Baldini (while the Serbian will only speak with the team at a later time) and the coach confirmed that he is motivated and wants to do his best to end the season in the best possible way.

“It’s difficult to save someone, I start from myself – said the coach at the end of the Franchi match – Can this defeat question my future here? Yes, we’ll all see together”. And in fact today was the time for discussion (for which the training scheduled for the morning was also postponed), at the end of which Stankovic will regularly direct the afternoon session in Bogliasco.

READ ALSO sponsored content

