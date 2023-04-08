The Serbian coach’s team suffered a defeat that could knock them out of Serie A

Dejan Stankovic stood in front of the cameras in exasperation after his Sampdoria’s painful defeat against Cremonese, in a must-win game. The Serbian coach’s team had the lead twice (1:0 and 2:1), but who knows how many times this season, it showed that it is easily fragile, and with the conceded goals in the 85th and 95th minutes, it probably dropped out of Serie A.

“I’m disappointed and sorry for our fans, as well as the guys who gave everything. I didn’t imagine it would end like this after a good first half, in which we created a lot of chances. Unfortunately, we conceded goals in our best moments and as often happens, we are punished even in situations that are not so likely”

“We reacted well in the second part of the match, with the score 2:1, it seemed that we would hold on, but then in the end, many of my players asked to be replaced due to various physical problems. However, the boys gave everything and fought until the 97th minute. This defeat leaves a lot of bitterness and comes after a good game. At 2:2 we ‘turned off the lights’ and were unable to restart. We collapsed mentally and lost 2:3. We needed a win today and we prepared well match, but mistakes cost us a lot”.

Stanković stressed that he will fight until the end, as long as there is a theoretical chance. “I am here to fight until the end and I have no other plans, not even a thought. The boys and I will give our all, until the last match. It will be difficult to motivate the team tomorrow, but I will find the right words. These boys do not want to surrender to relegation , although today we suffered a heavy blow, which takes your breath away, but you have to continue”.

Sampdoria will have matches against Leće and Spezia, in which they will have to win as they had to this Saturday. After that, they will play against rivals against whom it will not be realistic to expect three points, because on April 30, Stanković’s team will visit Fiorentina, and then they will play at home against Torino, then away against Udinese… And the situation on the table does not seem optimistic at all:

