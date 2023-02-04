Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus e S23 Ultra they are officers, probably you will have noticed. From the introductory article, of course, but also from the in-depth analysis of launch promotions and the comparison between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and two titans of the caliber of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro. An overview of operator promotions was missing, but only because we waited for enough managers to upload the three to their respective portals.

So here it is what TIM, Vodafone, WindTre and Fastweb offer for thepurchase of the Galaxy S23 in a single solution and/or in installments/subscription. As they arrive, if they arrive, we will complete the picture with Iliad’s offers: it did not have the S22 in its price list, the S23 could suffer the same fate. Scrolling through the offers you will notice that Galaxy S23 Ultra with 1 TB of storage is always unavailable: Samsung has kept this configuration exclusively for itself.