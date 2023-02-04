Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus e S23 Ultra they are officers, probably you will have noticed. From the introductory article, of course, but also from the in-depth analysis of launch promotions and the comparison between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and two titans of the caliber of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro. An overview of operator promotions was missing, but only because we waited for enough managers to upload the three to their respective portals.
So here it is what TIM, Vodafone, WindTre and Fastweb offer for thepurchase of the Galaxy S23 in a single solution and/or in installments/subscription. As they arrive, if they arrive, we will complete the picture with Iliad’s offers: it did not have the S22 in its price list, the S23 could suffer the same fate. Scrolling through the offers you will notice that Galaxy S23 Ultra with 1 TB of storage is always unavailable: Samsung has kept this configuration exclusively for itself.
USE: the individual operators will each move at their own pace in publishing plans for the purchase in installments of one of the new Galaxy S23. So we will start from the first offers available, updating the article as the plans become official.
In this case the article will be updated.
1- Installment plans reserved for mobile customers TIM Unica, TIM 5G Power TOP o Unlimited.
2 – Only with debit on credit card (no foreign, no debit or prepaid).
3 – Financing of TIMF without interest (APR 0) with a 24-month permanence constraint. In case of early withdrawal are owed in a single solution: interest (the APR can be close to 15%; respecting the constraint, we reiterate it, the APR is 0, interest takes over when leaving before 24 months) + residual installments + final installment (also absent in compliance with the constraint ).
4 – Available TIM Reevaluates Smartphones to replace your old smartphone by receiving a discount on financing.
1 – Season tickets calculated on piano Infinite: unlimited minutes, SMS and data traffic in 5G, unlimited minutes to the EU, 1,000 minutes to non-EU countries, 5G Priority Access
2 – Cost activation 6.99 euros for new customers. Existing customers €22.50 in the event of an offer change or switch from subscription to rechargeable.
3 – Only with IBAN or credit cards (Nexi, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX).
1 – Season tickets calculated on piano More Full 5G Easy Pay online: unlimited minutes +50 minutes abroad, 200 SMS, 100 GB in 5G with priority pass, no activation costs
2 – The advance is defined according to the chosen payment method, it can also be zero.
1 – Season tickets calculated on piano Fastweb Mobile 150GB 5G: unlimited minutes, 100 SMS, 150 GB in 5G with priority pass, no activation costs.
2 – Financing Findomestic interest-free, available at both 20 and 30 months. Advance withdrawal regulated by Astrofinance, methods set out in the conditions of sale.
3 – I don’t anticipate.
Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB – out of stock
Samsung Galaxy S23 256 GB
- no single solution
- financing: 40.92 euros per month for 30 months + 10 euros for the SIM.
- Cost: 1.237,6 euro. Price list: 1,039 euros.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256 GB
- no single solution
- financing: 47.25 euros per month for 30 months + 10 euros for the SIM.
- Cost: 1.427,50 euro. Price list: 1,229 euros.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 512 GB – n.d.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256 GB
- no single solution
- financing: 55.58 euros per month for 30 months + 10 euros for the SIM.
- Cost: 1.677,40 euro. Price list: 1,479 euros.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512 GB – n.d.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1 TB – n.d.
(updated February 04, 2023, 2.20 pm)