The heir and de facto leader of the group Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, was pardoned by the President of South Korea who thus pardoned the crimes of corruption and embezzlement that led to Jae-yong’s arrest last January. The owner of the Korean group will thus be able to be “reinstated” to “help overcome the economic crisis in South Korea”, said the Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon.

Lee, was released on parole in August 2021, after serving 18 months in prison, just over half of his original sentence. The pardon of Friday 12 August 2022 will allow him to return to full employment, revoking the work ban that was imposed on him by the court for a period of 5 years after his prison sentence.

The Korean government, in motivating the measure, said it hopes that “the businessman can drive the growth engine of the country by actively investing in technology and creating jobs”.