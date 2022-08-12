Home World Samsung, heir Lee Jae-yong pardoned for financial crimes
World

Samsung, heir Lee Jae-yong pardoned for financial crimes

by admin
Samsung, heir Lee Jae-yong pardoned for financial crimes

The heir and de facto leader of the group Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, was pardoned by the President of South Korea who thus pardoned the crimes of corruption and embezzlement that led to Jae-yong’s arrest last January. The owner of the Korean group will thus be able to be “reinstated” to “help overcome the economic crisis in South Korea”, said the Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon.

Lee, was released on parole in August 2021, after serving 18 months in prison, just over half of his original sentence. The pardon of Friday 12 August 2022 will allow him to return to full employment, revoking the work ban that was imposed on him by the court for a period of 5 years after his prison sentence.

The Korean government, in motivating the measure, said it hopes that “the businessman can drive the growth engine of the country by actively investing in technology and creating jobs”.

Find out more
See also  Insufficient rest of immune 'soldier' ​​T cells results in far more than a 'strike' - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Taiwan war games don’t stop civilian planes

In Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, the FBI was...

In less than a month, 5 million people...

Caltech’s new project COMAP will unravel the hidden...

South Korea torrential rain has killed 13 people,...

Wp: “The FBI at Trump’s home was looking...

The South Korean side does not abandon the...

Vittorio Sandalli: “A year with the Taliban in...

Afghanistan, interview with General Petraeus: “The American withdrawal...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy