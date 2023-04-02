We should be accustomed by now to Samuel Stern’s rather intense and troubled life, yet each book manages to surprise us with something that comes out of the narrative schemes, leading the reader to experience the events not with detached eyes but with a fervor of participation.

“Anna” with a screenplay by Gianmarco Fumasoli, Massimiliano Filadoro and Marco Savegno with drawings by Jacopo Cigarini, published by Bugs Comics, could be to all intents and purposes a story belonging to the Romance genre, only in the ending is the “horror” aspect shown it is the basis on which Red acts.

The Edinburgh bookseller is contacted by Gord Vestergaard, secretary of Anna Braden, head of the Regulatory Affairs department of Volkerdubois Pharmaceutical. For her disposition in dealing with the work that she considers her best friend, even using non-legal means, she is considered the natural heir of President Dubois.

The woman, after having suffered a very serious car accident a year earlier, with a long and slow recovery, seems to have changed. Apparently she has not reported any obvious disabilities but she has practically forgotten almost everything about her life and is subject to continuous nightmares.

Samuel, however, does not perceive any symptoms of possession or the presence of the shadow in the woman, it seems that after the coma a new Anna has arisen who is reconstructing her vision of the world in which she falls in love with Red…

A book that proceeds with an escalation of events to reach the climax of the Scespirian drama, when one is faced with a painful choice, in which the worst is not the death of the demon but the return to human life. Theme that has already emerged a few times in the work: are we sure that these creatures, coming from who knows what reality, are the real demons? Or are they human beings, hidden under the guise of conscious, rational individuals who for their shady interests do not look at anything?

The authors, in this story, page after page make Anna a lovable, intriguing protagonist, we could say “one of us”, in an almost poetic context with the classic “Happy and contented” and then with a stroke of sadistic mastery, it is taken away from us, to plunge the reader into stark reality.