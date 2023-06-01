Samuel Stern: “Black” – Mondo Japan

Samuel Stern’s world is constantly evolving but in a certain sense it refers, more often than not, to events and situations that occurred in previous issues.

“Nero”, created by Gianmarco Fumasoli, Marco Savegnago with drawings by Giada Belviso, published by Bugs Comics, brings back to the tables those demonic essences that came out of the Abisko portal looking for a source of energy that would allow them to survive outside the legion. So they take possession of men, in whose unconscious they experience suffering, trauma and frustration.

In this issue, we are shown that these creatures are fleeing the formless, the primary evil.

Red is sent to a small village, Braemar, at the request of Gillian, to investigate questions of possessions of the inhabitants and on the way he meets Roger, Chad and Will who accompany him …

The excellently crafted script, as the story is very smooth, full of action and twists, lead us to a very important ending for Samuel Stern’s continuation. In a context in which various interpreters have been presented in the stories represented up to now, from humans, to demons, from sects to otherworldly entities…. one gets the idea that finally something is moving to give an input of what will happen in the future.

These legions, born from human impulses becoming lost souls, are willing to support humans in the fight against the formless, the father of lies. An incredible twist, in a fight that seemed unequal, a faction begins to take a precise position, something difficult to understand, two very different entities, one of which lives as a parasite in the human body.

A number which, as stated by the authors themselves, is the last of a trilogy, in which this “black” element that interacts with humans was presented, one gets the idea that the first pieces of a complicated and intriguing puzzle begin to find their right location to continue towards the apocalyptic finale.

Each person or creature, appearing in the various books, will have a precise function that the authors are slowly revealing in a narrative system made in fits and starts, with the intention of keeping the reader’s attention high, who table after table, he realizes that even the smallest detail becomes essential to discover a reality hidden from daily view.

We are at an important turning point that only with future albums will we have an answer to the various questions that continue to arise.