Samuel Stern “Hills Like Elephants”

For all those who have followed Samuel Stern since the first issue, it must have been a striking surprise to see the cover of issue 44: “Hills like Elephants”, to find not the Red but Father Duncan.

This album, with a screenplay by Massimiliano Filadoro and Marco Savegnago with drawings by Annapaola Martello, published by Bugs Comics, immediately makes us understand that the protagonist will be the priest.

A very intense and engaging story, with a tight and dramatic narration, the authors take us back to the youth of Ducan, who receives an unexpected visit from a boy, Rafiki, who had been exorcised by the prelate when he was a missionary in Africa.

Ducan’s first exorcism that sees him in great difficulty that questions his abilities but above all that confronts him with a different religious reality, so much so that he has a verbal confrontation with the village chief Themba, who points out to him how the demonic manifestations can present themselves in forms other than those that the Church has always presented to them.

In the story there is a further flashback; when the entity possessing the boy, reminds him when in Ireland, he had to deal with an individual belonging to the Shankill Butchers, a terrorist organization, linked to the Crown, with Unionist ideologies who had killed his comrades and he had not had scruple to fill it with a barrel. Putting him in front of the question whether this represents true Christian charity.

The register puts Father Duncan and his rawest memories at the center, as if the past had wanted to knock on his door to remind him who he was and get him out of that situation of torpor, full of doubts that haunt him in the last few issues. Most likely to prepare him for the Apocalypse event.

The refined and well-finished drawing facilitates reading by immersing the reader in a different context from Samuel’s other books, making one perceive a feeling of hope and making the atmosphere less gloomy even if, as previously mentioned, the dramatic factor is intense. The same demonic component, present, is more described than represented.

A fundamental number for the evolution of events, as it allows us to get to know even more deeply a character who up to now has served as Rosso’s sidekick but who could play a fundamental role in the continuation of the story and the ending of the comic delivers to the reader some very interesting ideas increasing the pathos of future events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

