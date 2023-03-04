Home World Samuel Stern: “Spirits on Skin”.
World

Samuel Stern: “Spirits on Skin”.

by admin
Samuel Stern: “Spirits on Skin”.

After several books, in which we have witnessed a certain inner torment of Samuel and the investigation he is conducting, a way to tell how the laments of human society is becoming a dimensional crossroads for each possession that ultimately leads to the legion, we find ourselves in this issue with a powerful script, whose tables tell a story that brings new discoveries to the fore.

Samuel Stern “Spirits on the Skin”, number 40, by Antonella Liverano Moscoviti and Francesca Biscotti, published by Bugs Comics, seems like a new format of the protagonist, more decisive, less pessimistic, finally aware of his talents but above all his scenic figure takes the above all the story, it is no longer the story that leads Red but it is He who directs the events.

History

Leta is a friend of Penny, who introduces him to Samuel, as she has a nightmare where she is in a destroyed city, a strong wind blows everything away and she is chased by monsters.

The girl is going through a difficult period, as she denounced her ex-boyfriend, because he had posted hot photos of her on the net. To kick back the past, Leta decided to get a tattoo on her back: a demon mask hiding the face of a Japanese woman.

The script revolves around this tattoo, so much so that Samuel, thanks to Father Duncan, is put in contact with Father Bartolomeo, belonging to the Marcatori friars of the house of Loreto, who explains to him that tattoos preserve an ancient and corrupt wisdom and that there they are dark masters who do not make simple drawings but real seals. So he advises him to go and meet the one who made the tattoo….

See also  Pakistan: attack on former premier Imran Khan, injured during a rally

At the center of the story is the girl’s tattoo, in which, in addition to the esoteric-looking investigation, a space is created for the psychological introspection of the tattoo artist Mark, focusing on his mental disorders, his torments and his approach to the demonic world, so much so that at the end of the story, Samuel makes a terrible consideration: “The boundaries between worlds are increasingly thinner”, or rather the presence of these creatures will be more and more accentuated and we are getting used to this madness. With the succession of books, the extroversion of the characters met is nothing more than the pretext to tell the advance of demons in the human world.

The stylistic elements of the surrounding setting, made up of many light and dark, bright environments with other gloomy and oppressive ones, are combined with a fast and engaging narrative with properly written characters. A perfect number to celebrate the milestone of 40 numbers.

You may also like

Peace, sustainable development and prosperity: it’s a question...

“Men need to take note.” The dem ask...

Shocked the whole America!She had a sex scandal...

Without rain or snow, now the Po also...

Triquell announces that his debut album will be...

Performance schedule in the Eurovision song final |...

RK Borac RK Krivaja Premier League BiH |...

Insularity and differentiated autonomy, the debate in Palermo:...

Papilloma virus, the Asp camper in Palermo for...

Giorgio Vanni guest at Dolomiti Fantasy 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy