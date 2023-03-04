After several books, in which we have witnessed a certain inner torment of Samuel and the investigation he is conducting, a way to tell how the laments of human society is becoming a dimensional crossroads for each possession that ultimately leads to the legion, we find ourselves in this issue with a powerful script, whose tables tell a story that brings new discoveries to the fore.

Samuel Stern “Spirits on the Skin”, number 40, by Antonella Liverano Moscoviti and Francesca Biscotti, published by Bugs Comics, seems like a new format of the protagonist, more decisive, less pessimistic, finally aware of his talents but above all his scenic figure takes the above all the story, it is no longer the story that leads Red but it is He who directs the events.

History

Leta is a friend of Penny, who introduces him to Samuel, as she has a nightmare where she is in a destroyed city, a strong wind blows everything away and she is chased by monsters.

The girl is going through a difficult period, as she denounced her ex-boyfriend, because he had posted hot photos of her on the net. To kick back the past, Leta decided to get a tattoo on her back: a demon mask hiding the face of a Japanese woman.

The script revolves around this tattoo, so much so that Samuel, thanks to Father Duncan, is put in contact with Father Bartolomeo, belonging to the Marcatori friars of the house of Loreto, who explains to him that tattoos preserve an ancient and corrupt wisdom and that there they are dark masters who do not make simple drawings but real seals. So he advises him to go and meet the one who made the tattoo….

At the center of the story is the girl’s tattoo, in which, in addition to the esoteric-looking investigation, a space is created for the psychological introspection of the tattoo artist Mark, focusing on his mental disorders, his torments and his approach to the demonic world, so much so that at the end of the story, Samuel makes a terrible consideration: “The boundaries between worlds are increasingly thinner”, or rather the presence of these creatures will be more and more accentuated and we are getting used to this madness. With the succession of books, the extroversion of the characters met is nothing more than the pretext to tell the advance of demons in the human world.

The stylistic elements of the surrounding setting, made up of many light and dark, bright environments with other gloomy and oppressive ones, are combined with a fast and engaging narrative with properly written characters. A perfect number to celebrate the milestone of 40 numbers.