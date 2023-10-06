Samuel Stern: “The Black Horse” – Mondo Japan

Second issue dedicated to the saga of the Apocalypse which will accompany Samuel and the readers for twelve issues.

“The Black Horse” with screenplay by Massimiliano Filadoro and Marco Savegnago and drawings by Alberto Canale, published by Bugs Comics, is a story that takes place on two parallel tracks which have as their common denominator the awakening of the horsemen of the apocalypse: on one we have Samuel who, together with Father Duncan, finds himself in the community of the former priest Cornelius, looking for answers about his past and who he really is, on the other level there is Inspector Cranna with the ghosts of his past, the relationship with the ex-policeman father, now hospitalized in a clinic with Alzheimer’s problems and the other, the return to work, after 10 years, of a psychopathic serial killer, named the Butcher of the Forth, a deranged sadist who in his madness follows a logic , punishes the unfortunate with a sort of retaliation.

The screenplay brings to mind horror-tinged crime films from the 60s, in which suspense was an element of strong impact, in a context in which, however, the entry of too many characters risks breaking the thread of the story, leaving the reader at the mercy of events with the difficulty of understanding and assimilating them.

The long-awaited answers that we would expect from Cornelius do not arrive but he explains to us that Samuel is a human seal forced to experience his own apocalypse, an event prepared by someone with the aim of revealing the true essence of the individual.

An intense and in some respects very emotional story, elements that can be found in all the tables, whose consistency and the strength of what will have to happen make the drawing overshadow the drawing, as the reader is totally absorbed in looking for the answers , isolating himself and becoming a primary participant in history itself. In all this context, however, the figure of Samuel comes out reduced, as the undisputed protagonist, he is overwhelmed by the current of the apocalypse, dragging him into situations that he is no longer able to control without finding a way out with concrete answers.

Where all this will lead is not yet known but by continuing to read the next issues…

