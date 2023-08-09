Samuraï, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

“Artillery” (Universal Music Spain, 23) is the new work of the young artist Samurai. After three years publishing music, the Madrilenian has managed to find her authentic sound, the one that is much closer to rock than pop.

In her new EP she includes six songs in which she clearly alludes to elements of war, something that has accompanied the artist since her beginnings. “This has been on purpose, to laugh at myself. I realized that she made a lot of apologies for things like shooting, warlike things and that. He already had three songs like this: “Baja confirmed”, which is literally a nod to Call Of Duty, “I shot myself” and “Tirando balas”; So it was like she needed to do a project that was just like that. I think that in poetry the analogy between love and war is used a lot and since she did it unconsciously, she wanted to do it consciously. But apart from these references, there is a more radical change within these compositions, their move towards rock, which does not seem to be an experiment. “It has come to stay. I have always consumed this type of music, I listen to everything from White Lies to Soda Stereo. But hey, you stumble until you find yourself and I was getting closer, I noticed that I was in pop-rock, but no, I wanted to be on the other side. My intention is to continue experimenting on this side. I am very happy, “Artillery” sounds like I want to sound”.

“I want to make people feel in their chests, that they don’t have time or to comment on the concert, that they have to go outside and have a beer to process it”

To create these songs, he has enlisted the help of various producers, including KICKBOMBO and D3llano, three of the most promising young producers in the industry. “I have worked with D3llano all my life and I hope I always do, really. And with the KICKBOMBO I had already worked, but nothing had ever come out. I wanted to make a quieter song that had electronics, that wasn’t so organic, and that’s because they had to be there. I didn’t know how we were going to do it, but I had to go out and it was cool, doing “Cuerpo a Tierra” was like a challenge”. Instead, she only has one vocal collaboration in the work, that of the Mexican Renee in “Mechero”. “When we met, we freaked out because we are the same person, she edits Mexico and I edit Spain. I’m not a big fan of collaborations unless I connect a lot with the person and it’s with her that we became super friends, she has a super punk soul and it was obvious that we had to do this song. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have been included in the project, it would have been included as a separate song, but our reference to create it was Jets’ “Are You Going To Be My Girl”, so it had to be in it”.

Leaving her new job aside, the Madrid-born woman published one of the most listened-to songs of her career in autumn last year, “De puddle in puddle” together with Belén Aguilera. “Belén and I are colleagues and we had talked many times about making music together. One day in the studio with D3llano the chorus came out, I sent it to her and I called her on Facetime to see her reaction and she said “Okay, I’ll get on it” and in a month we had done everything, it was super organic “. And apart from this collaboration, she also joined La La Love You in one of her last big hits, “The Beginning of Something”. “When they gave me the proposal, obviously I wanted to be inside, I thought I could contribute something to the song, and the truth is that it came out very cool, it’s a great song.”

Together with her, we briefly review her career, going back to 2020, the moment in which she began to publish her own compositions. “At the beginning the movement was very different, as I told you before, about the bumps, right? A bit of everything. She didn’t know anything and she didn’t know that there was so much to know, she knew that he was a producer, a filmmaker, but of course, there were many more things. But it was cool, I remember it fondly”. And, after barely a year publishing songs, in 2021 he signed for Universal. “Starting to work with them was like growing in terms of team, family and opportunities. I am very happy, I thought that everything was going to change and it was not going to be so natural, on top of that I am very independent in every way… But that’s it, they understand my way of being and my project, they take great care of my music and let me experience as I want”. And after having already published 4 EP’s, we asked him about the future and his long-awaited debut album. “Yes, yes, we are there, I can’t say more (laughs). It is evident that it is already playing, so yes, things are coming ”.

For the moment, the closest thing he has, after going through festivals, is a long list of concerts in venues where he assures us that he is going to give everything. “Those of rooms have nothing to do with the proposals of festis. It’s going to be a much longer show, ups and downs. I want to make people feel in their chests, that they don’t have time to even comment on the concert, that they have to go outside and have a beer to process it. The live proposal is one of the things that matter most to me and what I take care of the most in my career. I try to keep the music quality very high”. So the Samuraï thing seems to be an imminent explosion that is impossible to stop.

Quick Round

A national artist: Bogota burns

An international artist: Paramore

A record to listen to in the car: “To Lose My Life” de White Lies

An album that everyone should listen to: “i,i” de Bon Iver

A song to cry “Treat Me Gently” by Soda Stereo

A song to dance to: “Sex on the beach” by Alizzz and Amaia

Dream Collaboration: Yungblud

Your best song: “Adrenaline”

A place to listen to your music: On one of the bridges of the M-30 at dawn watching the cars go by

Describe in one word: Adrenaline

