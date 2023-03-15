The remains of 160 cremated bodies were found by San Francisco law enforcement in a warehouse used by a cremation company whose license had long been suspended.

The ashes were found in early March in a warehouse in Hayward after the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau received numerous complaints from customers who claimed that cremation company Oceanview Cremations had stopped respond, said Alameda County Sheriff Tya Modeste.

The license granted to the Oceanview Cremations company was suspended in 2018 while a license granted in a personal capacity but with the same name was suspended last year. For this reason the company should not have operated or stored the remains in a warehouse, Modeste said.

“Many of the families say they paid to have the ashes of their loved ones thrown at sea, which obviously wasn’t done,” the sheriff added.

Other families said Oceanview Cremations, a company based in Hayward, a city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco, did not respond to their messages when they asked to retrieve their loved ones’ remains.

“One family said they called more than 100 times and never heard back,” said Modeste, who added that the recovered remains date back to 2013 and that Oceanview Cremations has received them from families in 15 Northern California counties, but that the company has done a terrible job of keeping records, and that contracts are also missing.

It seems that the owner of the company, Robert Smith, is not cooperating with officials and is unable to answer questions about what happened.

The Alameda County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified five of the bodies, with a sixth being definitively identified. The ashes are marked with tags that include the deceased’s name and place of death, but no other information or contact details for next of kin.

Officials now have to check several databases to trace family members. So far, 11 families have been contacted.