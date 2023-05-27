Home » Sana disqualified from the Cooperative | Entertainment
Only ten days before the finale of the sixth season of Zadruga, one participant of the reality program was disqualified.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

During the break from the “Knowledge Quiz” that was organized tonight, host Darko Tanasijević announced a letter from the Big Boss informing the co-operatives that one more person was disqualified, 10 days before the final.

Dear Sirs, we hereby inform you that Aleksandra Momčilović Sana has been disqualified from the Cooperative and that she will have to pay 50,000 euros to Pink Television.

A similar thing happened last year when Irma Serjanić ran away a few days before the final of “Zadruga 6”.

By the way, Sana was in a relationship with Ivan in the reality show, who cried like rain because of the girl’s disqualification.

