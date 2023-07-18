Sánchez has a problem of “sanchismo”

Loading player

In polls ahead of Sunday’s elections in Spain, the head of government and leader of the Socialist Party Pedro Sánchez, who is running for a new term, is given a few percentage points behind his main opponent, the leader of the Popular Party Alberto Nuñez Feijóo (pronounced smile, with the highly aspirated h typical of Spanish). According to polls, the Socialist Party (PSOE) has around 28 percent of the votes against 34 percent for the Popular Party, which is currently the favorite to win the elections and govern the country. Even at the level of personal likingSánchez is quite behind Feijóo.

Sánchez’s difficulties are difficult to understand outside Spain, where the prime minister is almost unanimously regarded as a successful politician who has managed to govern the country well even in difficult years. Despite this, polls show that the perception of Sánchez within Spain is very different from that abroad, to the point that a few months ago Politico he wrote that the PSOE has a «Sánchez problem».

Since he was appointed in 2018, the Sánchez government has achieved a number of notable and quite tangible results. After the collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic, today Spain’s GDP is growing at much higher levels than the European Union average: it grew by 5.5 percent last year (in Italy by 3.7 percent) and it is expected to grow by 1.9 percent in 2023 (forecasts for France are 0.7 percent, for Germany 0.2 percent and for Italy 1.2 percent).

The Spanish government has effectively managed to bring inflation under control before the rest of Europe (in June it was 1.9 per cent on an annual basis against 6.4 per cent in Italy), also thanks to the fact that Spain does not depend on Russian gas and oil. Energy prices for Spaniards remained among the lowest in Europe, thanks to a government-imposed cap on gas prices known as the «Iberian exception». Unemployment stands at 13 per cent, which is a high figure for the European average but which for Spain is the lowest since 2008. Even in completing the requirements to obtain the PNRR, the Spanish government is far aheadto the point of having obtained i public compliments of the European Commission.

In recent years, the Sánchez government has also pushed through some very popular economic measures, including an increase in the minimum wage, lower rental prices, a new labor market law that favors permanent contracts more, numerous aid for poor families and new taxes for the richest segments of the population.

In short, judging by economic data and external perceptions, the Spanish government of Sánchez should be considered a moderately successful government. Inside Spain, however, things are different. In Spanish politics, the figure of Sánchez and his personal style of government, often decision-making and impulsive, have become a reason for strong polarization, so much so that the right has begun to campaign not so much against the PSOE as against Sánchez. A significant part of the electoral campaign actually revolves around the neologism “Sanchismo”, which is the term used by right-wing parties to indicate Sánchez’s style of government, which they say is divisive and “power-hungry”.

What is sanchismo?

What we are going to repeal. pic.twitter.com/HJ91Junq2u – Popular Party (@ppopular) July 15, 2023

Talking with Politicothe esteemed Spanish political scientist Pablo Simón he said: «Government policies, such as raising the minimum wage, minimum income and the country’s role in Europe, are very popular. But on a personal level [Sánchez] it is not”.

This personal unpopularity of Sánchez is based in part on a strong campaign by right-wing parties and media against him: the president is routinely presented as a power-hungry politician, capable of subordinating ideology and ethics to his desire to to maintain the government of the country at all costs, and capable of practically any lie. Furthermore, Sánchez’s strong prominence on the Spanish and international public scene is often defined as a cult of personality. On The confidentiala conservative newspaper, the “sanchismo” comes defined “the subordination of politics, ethics and loyalty to a strictly personal project” (that is, Sánchez’s project to maintain political power in Spain). On more than one occasion The reasona very conservative newspaper, has compared the “sanchismo” to authoritarianism.

These criticisms have some foundation in the numerous contradictions in which Sánchez ended up in his years in power, during which he very often set aside ideologies and political affiliations to seek pragmatic solutions. For example, in 2018 he first tried to form a government with the centrists of the Ciudadanos party, and then, after the failure of the negotiations, he formed a government with the radical left of Podemos, even though Sánchez had previously said he would never ruled with Podemos. However, there are no concrete elements to describe Sánchez as an authoritarian ruler, or that he is fueling a cult of personality.

In addition to the right-wing media campaign, there are other, more concrete reasons that have made Sánchez unpopular in the eyes of many Spanish voters.

For example, in 2021 the government pardoned nine Catalan separatist leaders in prison for organizing an attempted secession of Catalonia from Spain in October 2017. This decision was viewed overall positively by the international community and succeeded in intent to reduce polarization in Catalonia and thus open a path (still very long) towards a wider reconciliation. But for many Spaniards, the concessions made to the separatists were perceived as an attack on Spain’s national unity and an undue interference in the work of the judicial system.

For similar reasons, Sánchez’s decision to rely with his government on the external support of Bildu, a Basque nationalist political party which according to the right has links to the Basque ETA terrorism of the second half of the twentieth century, has also been much criticized . Bildu actually derives remotely from Spanish political movements linked to ETA, but today it is a democratic political force and no longer linked to terrorism. Despite this, the opposition is harshly attacking Sánchez for his links with Bildu, which would be another aspect of “Sanchism”: in order to remain in power, Sánchez would be willing to govern with the former terrorists.

During the electoral campaign, Sánchez complained on more than one occasion that “Sanchismo” would be a way for the right to try to discredit him on a personal level. In an interview with Country he said: «Sanchismo is the old strategy of the right when it is in opposition. It is a way of dehumanizing, ridiculing, portraying the progressive leader who leads the government as a selfish person who has no scruples and is ready to do anything to stay in power. They did it with Felipe [González, che governò dal 1982 al 1996] and they called it felipism; they did it with José Luis [Zapatero, che governò dal 2004 al 2011] and they called it zapaterismo: and they do it with me, calling it sanchismo».

Indeed, on more than one occasion, Feijóo has said that his goal is «put an end to sancismo».

