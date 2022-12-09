Home World Sanchez welcomes the leaders of the southern EU countries in Alicante, while Tajani is there for Italy
Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez is welcoming the leaders of the 9 southern EU countries to the Ciudad de la luz in Alicante, who are participating in the Med9 summit. Leading the Italian delegation is Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Sanchez and Tajani greeted each other with a handshake and a quick exchange. In addition to Italy and Spain, the summit is also attended by the leaders of France, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Greece, as well as Croatia and Slovenia, who joined last year. Also present were the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel. The leaders met in the Ciudad de la luz after the working lunch at the Casa del Mediterraneo.

With Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni influenced, Tajani asks: «We are 46% of the European population and we represent 41.5% of the EU GDP. This is why the action of the countries of southern Europe must be cohesive. Common strategy on the economic, energy and migration fronts. An honor to be able to represent Italy at the MED9 Summit».

