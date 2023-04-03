as we know theAntitrust, or the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority, is a body that plays a fundamental role in the protection of consumer rights and in the promotion of competition in the market. This authority, through its investigations and sanctions, has the task of preventing and repressing any abuse of a dominant position by companies.

A recent example of the role played by the Antitrust concerns the sanction imposed on the four main telephone companies present in Italy. In particular, these companies were fined a total of 1 million euros for having implemented unfair practices in the management of terminations of fixed and mobile telephony users.

According to the Authority, these telephone companies have adopted unlawful behavior in the management of the procedures for terminating users, which have led to situations of double billing or post-withdrawal billing for consumers.

Furthermore, the Antitrust has highlighted a lack of effective control mechanisms and timely intervention by companies to prevent these abuses.

Specifically, the telephone operators have implemented unfair practices in the management of terminations of fixed and mobile telephone users.

The Competition and Market Authority sanctioned the companies Vodafone S.p.A. for 400 thousand euros, Wind Tre S.p.A. for 300 thousand euros, Telecom S.p.A. for 200 thousand euros and Fastweb S.p.A. for 100 thousand euros. The Antitrust investigations made it possible to ascertain the illegitimate behavior of the four telephone operators in the management of terminations of fixed and mobile telephone users, even in the hypothesis of migration to another operator.

In particular, critical issues arose in the management of internal procedures for termination of utilities, which gave rise – starting at least from January 2020 – to situations of post-withdrawal billing or, in the event of migration, double billing by the user , which was unlawfully requested to pay the invoices of both the new and the previous operator.



According to the Authority, the unlawful continuation of invoicing – after the request for service termination – is attributable to anomalies and technical misalignments between the IT management systems of the internal process of each company, with respect to which the same, albeit to different extents have not adopted effective control mechanisms and timely intervention.

The four telephone companies have been warned against continuing to implement the unfair practice and must inform the Authority within 90 days of the initiatives taken to this end.