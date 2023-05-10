“Sanctuary”: Sumo arrives on TV

Among the greatest Japanese traditions, there is Sumo, a national sport with an ancient tradition made up of gestures and rituals.

Netflix has created a TV series: “Sanctuary” directed by Kan Eguchi in which you enter this world, exploring its secrets, dramas and sacrifices of the athletes.

The work, logically fictionalized, revolves around a rather rebellious boy, Kyoshi Oze, who does not seem to accept the rules, so much so that he approaches this discipline only for economic reasons. Convinced by Oyakata Ensho to enter his own school, after an initial period of rebellion, he will discover its charm and the respect that must be shown to the dohyo, the ring sacred place where the clashes take place.

A series that starts slowly, which is in some respects difficult to understand but slowly, the viewer is involved, taken by the hand by the events, so as to be fascinated by it and if at the beginning certain terms could be difficult, at the end of the story, one has taken a certain familiarity with this world, remaining bewitched by it.

The story presents further sub-plots that make Kyoshi’s rise to success even more compelling, in a rigid and brutal reality, also made up of disagreements, revenge and corruption, to reach the top and for one’s own profit.

The goal of the boy, who is given the name Enno as a wrestler, is to become Yokozuna, the highest level of sumo. For the moment the series is over while he is facing his opponent who inflicted his first defeat on him, even forcing him to hospital treatment…

A raw but pleasant series that conquers the spectator; in some ways it recalls, how the events unfold, the script and the narration times, the animated sports series, in which the protagonist after an initial moment in which he is not convinced of the activity he carries out, as he has approached this discipline for secondary reasons he discovers the interest, a transitory period, in which he knows the burning defeat. Thus he began to apply himself and sacrifice himself for his redemption and redemption, with grueling workouts and following the advice of the coach and older companions for the climb to success, slowly becoming the leader of the Ensho stable. Logically on his way there is the great rival of the moment…

The strength of this work is the originality of the discipline told, remaining intrigued even for some aspects so distant from Western culture, as the protagonist’s sporting redemption moves hand in hand with his existential rebirth.