Sandi Cenov once spoke to the media about his love with the beautiful Serbian presenter Ana Mihajlovski.

For some time now, Ana Mihajlovski has been enjoying her life away from the media and the public eye, and both now and at the time of her greatest popularity, her private life intrigues many.

Recently, she published on her Instagram inappropriate messages that she received from an unknown man on Instagram, there was long speculation about her relationship with actor Vuk Kostić, and her ex-boyfriend, a singer Password Cenov he once talked about their love in an interview.

As the Croatian singer told the media at the time, his relationship with Ana was quite stormy and that’s how it ended. According to him, he simply could not break the relationship with her, since he was attached to her.

“It’s a creature next to whom I simply wondered why I was there when I knew there was no point. I knew what was happening, but I couldn’t help myself. One call and one SMS at two in the morning and Sandi gets into the car and goes to Belgrade . Forbidden, but a sweet relationship. It ended like in the movie “We are not angels”, when people gather downstairs, and she throws things from the window… My hood was still in the sign of her heels for a long time,” said Cenov, reports Hello .

