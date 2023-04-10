Singer Sandra Afrika in an unusual edition at the last performance

Source: Instagram/sandraafrika

Sandra performed in a crowded club dressed in a silver, short fringed t-shirt, see-through leggings with a print that showed everything underneath, and black over-the-knee boots.

In addition to the choice of wardrobe, the followers also paid special attention to the dance she performed for the front row. Sandra spread her legs and wiggled, while the visitors of the club persistently filmed her. “All she’s missing is a scarf and a cap,” read one of the comments on this video, while some complained that “she has legs like a football player” and “too big silicones.”.

See:

