Sandra Afrika sings in a thong | Fun

Singer Sandra Prodanović, better known as Sandra Afrika, last week as a guest on Ognjen Amidžić’s show, revealed that she was “connected with numerous football players”, but that she was with only one – Vladimir Volkov.

A few days later, an unnamed source close to the singer revealed that the two had renewed their relationship, as the footballer recently contacted her, and she decided to give him another chance.

Now there are current pictures and videos from her performances on social networks, especially from the last one where she came half-naked. For the performance, the singer wore a see-through leotard under which she wore a bra and thong panties.

