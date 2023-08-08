Sandra Bulok’s partner passed away Fun

Brian Randall, Sandra Bullock’s partner, has died after a three-year secret battle with a rare disease.

Izvor: youtube/ CBS This Morning

The partner of actress Sandra Bullock, who secretly battled motor neurone disease (ALS), has died. Bryan Rendal he was 57 years old, and for three years he had been quietly fighting an incurable, deadly disease.

The couple met in 2015, when Brian photographed the birthday of Sandra’s adopted son. A few months later, they were inseparable and came together to the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Sandra and Brian were together for eight years and had no children, although they raised Sandra’s adopted son Lui (13) and daughter Leila (11) together. Brian had a daughter Skylar from a previous relationship, who is already grown up.

Source: Profimedia

Although she did not reveal too many details from their life, Sandra said in a rare interview in 2021 that Brian is the love of her life.

“I was going through a divorce, and now I have found the love of my life. We are raising three beautiful children together… And that is the best thing in the world,” said the actress at the time.

Source: Profimedia

Motor neuron disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is incurable and fatal, and patients have a life expectancy of two to five years after diagnosis. It is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the famous American baseball player who died of it in 1939, when he was only 36 years old.

The neurodegenerative disease affects nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, progresses rapidly and causes loss of muscle control. The first symptoms are muscle twitching, limb weakness and problems with speech and swallowing. As the disease progresses, it deprives the patient of the ability to move, eat, speak and breathe.

One of the greatest scientists on the planet, physicist Stephen Hawking, also died from this disease. He was diagnosed in 1963, but lived until 2018.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

BONUS VIDEO:

04:32 “WEAKNESS, MUSCLE PAIN, LOSS OF CONCENTRATION, FAINT… Dr. Milovanović: No, it’s not fatigue! These are SYMPTOMS of a special DISEASE Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

