Sandstorm in Egypt | Info

Strong winds toppled a billboard structure onto a motorcycle and a car in Egypt, killing one person.

Izvor: Twitter/@AlArabiya_Eng

One person diedand five were injured when a huge billboard fell onto a busy street in the heart of Cairo during a terrifying sandstorm in Egypt.

In the capital with a population of 20 million inhabitants, darkness suddenly fell, and huge orange clouds of sand washed over the city. A strong wind knocked the billboard structure onto a motorcycle and a car, during which one person died, writes the state newspaper Al-Ahram.

Two ports on the Red Sea along the Suez Canal were closed on Thursday due to strong wind gusts of more than 50 kilometers per hour and waves that rise up to four meters. The Egyptian Ministry of Health advises citizens to wear protective masks and to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

There was a massive sandstorm in Egypt earlier today, this is what it looked like in Suezhttps://t.co/IywnzZeibn Ahmed Shawkat | Ahmed Shawkat (@AhmedShawkatCBS)June 1, 2023

(WORLD)