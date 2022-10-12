Alex Jones will have to pay $ 965 million to the families of the victims for denying the Sandy Hook massacre, the primary school in Connectitut where on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza massacred 26 people, including 20 children. This was decided by a state jury as reported by CNN. For years the far-right conspiratorialist, founder of the InfoWars website, called the massacre a “hoax” by the government and the families of the victims of the “actors”. The figure will be split between 15 plaintiffs, relatives of Sandy Hook victims and William Aldenberg, an FBI agent impressed by Jones’s theories.

However, the harsh sentence inflicted on Jones was not enough to silence him. Immediately after the reading of the verdict by a Connecticut jury that established the damages to be paid to the families of the victims at 965 million dollars, in fact, the founder of Infowars commented, according to what reported by Nbc news, ‘Why not trillions at this point! ‘. And again: “This is a nightmare, also because I don’t have the money!”.