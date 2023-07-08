Sangiuliano’s gaffe, in the jury of the Strega Prize: “I will try to read the finalist books”. Then the clarification: “My misrepresented words” – breaking latest news

“I’ll try to read them”: thus replies the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, to Geppi Cucciari, during the Strega Prize live broadcast, when asked for a comment on the books that have reached the final of the prestigious literary award. And that he is called to vote.

«Ah, you haven’t read them?», replies, glacial, the presenter. «Yes, I read them because I voted but I want, so to speak, to delve into these volumes», explains Sangiuliano. “That is, in addition to the cover, inside?” Geppi Cucciari replies sarcastically, live on Raitre.

The minister’s gaffe did not go unnoticed, and was immediately relaunched on social media.

«I understood why Minister Sangiuliano chose to cancel the #18 App: he doesn’t read books. He writes them, judges them but does not read them. This scene happened yesterday at the Strega Prize. Minister, make it up to you: give the 18-year-olds back the card for cultural consumption. Reading is needed!» comments Matteo Renzi.

Then on Friday evening a note was released from Minister Sangiuliano’s press office: «I’m sorry that my words have been misinterpreted. I obviously read the Strega Prize books but not with the calm they deserved, having, as you can understand, very busy schedules. I meant to say that I will come back to deepen them. I believe that anyone who loves culture has happened to pick up a book to re-read some passages that struck you».

This year the Strega went to Ada d’Adamo for his Come d’aria (Elliot). To collect the posthumous recognition – the author passed away on April 1st, at the age of only 55, two days after the announcement of her inclusion in the dozen semifinalists – her husband Alfredo Favi went up on the stage set up by the Bellonci Foundation in courtyard of the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia in Rome.

Mario Desiati, winner of the last edition, Giovanni Solimine and Stefano Petrocchi, respectively president and director of the Bellonci Foundation, Valentino Nizzo, director of the National Etruscan Museum, took part in the evening.

Geppi Cucciari then exchanged a few jokes between the tables in the audience also with the director Mario Martone, the writer Ester Viola and with Viola Patalano, winner of the first edition of TotoStrega.

«It would be laughable and even hearty if the fact itself weren’t deeply depressing. What level does a minister of culture express who, during the award ceremony of the Strega Prize, the most important Italian literary award, claims he has not read the books he voted for? Such a gaffe describes the very low level of those who find themselves, unfortunately for Italians, representing the world of culture in institutions. Poor homeland», comments the group leader of the Movimento 5 Stelle in the culture commission, Anna Laura Orrico.

